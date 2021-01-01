Roundie Aloha Printed Beach Towel Pink/Blue - Peach & Oak

Bring the Peach and Oak essence with you on your vacation on the beach, a lazy afternoon in the park, or a chill day by the pool. This round, oversized, ultra-absorbent and moisture wicking towel will have you dry and warm in no time. This beach towel design is crafted from 100percent cotton and measures 60'' across. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Pattern: Floral.