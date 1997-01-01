Roundhouse Side Table by Blu Dot - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (RH1-TLSDTB-BK)

Advertisement
The Roundhouse Side Table by Blu Dot brings a light and airy quality to a room while offering an organic touch of solid wood. Its rounded top features a raised lip and expansive surface, stylishly complementing the look of a sofa or lounge chair. Slender legs raise the open base formed from the same thin beams, intersecting to create a modern, geometric look. Elegant, fun, and utilitarian, this table makes a welcomed addition to any modern dÃ©cor. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Grey.