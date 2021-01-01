Roundhill Breda Antique Gray Finish Upholstered Nailhead Dining Chair, Set of 2

Cushioned seat and back in a solid tan color, elegantly turned square wood legs enhance this bench's artisan-worthy craftsmanshipDark metal nailhead trim adds designer detail to this chairFrame made of solid wood finished in antique grayDimensions: 27.16L x 20.86W x 40.55H in. Chair seat height: 18.5 in, seat width: 20.47 in, seat depth: 17.71 in. Chair leg height: 16.53 inImportant: Photo may slightly different from actual item in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display