From forever new
Round White Zirconia Half Eternity Ring in Sterling Silver
From the Swarovski 125th anniversary collection, this glamorous twist on a classic ring is crafted from the finest sterling silver which has been flash plated in rhodium to prevent varnishing and maintain a lustrous shine. The result is a highly polished, dazzling, traditionally styled ring with a unique twist: the Swarovski 125th Anniversary cut cubic zirconia. These remarkable gemstones were crafted from an original design by Daniel Swarovski himself. The design, the 125th drawing in Swarovski’s own workbook, is based on a classic round cut elevated to a greater level of radiance with 125 perfectly cut facets. In this case, the half eternity ring has fourteen 1.8mm, prong set, round, brilliant cut cubic zirconia have each been cut with 125 facets to give this grand 0.616 carat ring unmatched brilliance and sparkle. This historic ring weighs a total of 1.85 grams. To keep this ring as lustrous as the day you purchased it, remember to wipe it regularly with a soft jewelry polishing cloth. Size 7.