Round World Imports Kid's Jigsaw Puzzle, United States 100 Pieces
This kid's 100 piece jigsaw puzzle of the United States features fun, beautiful artwork that teaches kids about the world. Finished size is 13"x19". Solid quality pieces in a sturdy puzzle box. Develops hand and eye coordination and problem solving skills, transferable skills that will help them in many areas of their education. Great for pretend play. The puzzle encourages the child to build up concentration as they work to complete the puzzle and discover each new illustration. Puzzles are a great way to improve a child’s ability to focus on a task to completion. For ages 4+ and grades Prek+.