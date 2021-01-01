From east west furniture
East West Furniture Round wood table Mahogany Color Table Top Surface and Asian Wood Round dining table Pedestal Legs -Mahogany Finish
EAST WEST FURNITURE SMALL DINING TABLE ROUND WOOD TABLE TOP AND PEDESTAL LEGS The wood table brings an elegant wonder to your dining area with our fabulous Pedestal wood dining table. The material of this innovative wood table is crafted from High-Quality Mahogany Asian wood is also known as rubberwood delivers balance which delivers amazing durability and balance to the wood dining table. The top surface of this dining table is made from a good quality Mahogany mid century dining room table surface, which offers an amazing look. This small dining table is Asian wood pedestal curved legs finish is Mahogany. The cutting-edge style of this wood dining table will increase the charm of any dining area. Heavy-duty wood design, cutting-edge round style wood small table offers modernized attraction to your dining-room and great sturdiness to this pedestal dinner table. Because of the very excellent size, this dining table is simple to carry, clean, put together, and its places, incredible designs of this exclusive dinner table suits correctly with any room decoration. This pedestal table is friendly and long-lasting can be a good option for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Keep enjoying with East West furniture! Features The Round dining table top finish is: Mahogany Kitchen table Pedestal legs finish is: Mahogany Kitchen dining table Material is: Asian Wood Dimensions of the Round dining table are: Length 36; Width 36; Height 29.5. Included in package: Amazing round dining table.