30.3" Round Top Pedestal Extendable Dining Table with 2 Chairs Natural/Black - International Concepts

International Concepts home furniture is for those who appreciate high quality, wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. This piece will beautifully complement your kitchen or dining room. The set includes a dual drop leaf dining table and two chairs. The table measures 42"W x 42"D x 30. 3"H. It is made of solid hardwood with a butcher block top. It has a 9" drop leaf on each side, with a 24" center piece. The table has a pedestal base with four feet for maximum support. The solid wood chairs measure 17. 3"W x 21. 9"D x 38. 2"H, with a 17. 7" seat height. The set has a beautiful, dual-toned black and cherry finish, and ships ready to assemble.