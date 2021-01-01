From international concepts
36" Round Top Dining Table with 12" Leaf and 2 San Remo Chairs - Black - 3 Piece Set
Advertisement
For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any décor. This 3 piece set includes a Round Extension Dining Table and 2 San Remo Dining Chairs. The set is made of solid wood ensuring years of use. The table features a butcher block top and a pedestal base with four feet for maximum support. It measures 36” W x 36” D x 28.9” H. The 12” leaf extends the table to 48” on steel glides. The chairs have splat backs and measure 17.32” W x 21.85” D x 38.19” H. The seat is 17.7” H and measures 17.32” W x 16.34” D. They have box seat construction for easy assembly. This Solid Wood Extension Dining Table and 2 San Remo Dining Chairs come in a black finish and are shipped ready to assemble in 3 boxes.