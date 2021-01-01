Round Rustic Coffee Table/End Table Solid Wood, MDF Coffee Table , For Living Room With Dusty Wax Coating

Features: 1. RELIABLE MATERIAL Constructed using pine veneers coupled with selected MDF board for reinforcement both increases strength and durability, while ensuring longevity. This table will stay solid and looking fine for quite some time. 2. IRRESISTIBLE DUSTY WAX FINISH This beautiful finish is applied to imbue a piece with a sense of refinement and the classiness of an antique. It can also be simply wiped clean with a damp cloth to maintain freshness. 3. VERSATILE STORAGE SPACE A tough, double layer tabletop panel provides more space, while tastefully holding and displays living room accessories such as magazines, remotes and more. 4. SOLID WOOD WITH NATURAL TEXTURE Although not glossy and smooth, the natural texture of timber used cleverly with this beautiful coffee table expresses a timeless design which will suit anywhere in your home. The solid timbers used will simply add to the longevity of this piece. 5. BRING THE COUNTRYSIDE HOME With this rustic, countryside-inspired piece you can bring the tranquility and peace of nature home, or to the office, or anywhere, really – given the classic style and versatility of this coffee table. Notice: 1.Real Product’s Color may be a little different from the image due to the lighting or monitor’s display. 2.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension 35.4L x 35.4”W x 18”H Detail Dimension Please refer to the image. Package Dimension 39“L x 39”W x 5”H Overall Weight 51LBS Package Weight 55LBS Weight Capacity Top board:30KG Bottom board:30KG Specifications: Product Name Coffee table Material Top board:Pine veneer+MDF Bottom board and legs:MDF Thickness Top board:5mm Pine veneer+35mm MDF Bottom board:40mm Legs:48*38mm Finish Dusty wax Color Beige Assembly Required 30min Additional Tools Required All tools included Package Number 1 Care & Maintance 1.Wipe with a soft dry cloth. Avoid the use of harsh chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish. 2.Hardware may loosen over time; periodically check that all connections are tight.