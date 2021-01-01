From project 62
9' Round Patio Umbrella DuraSeason Fabric Teal - Project 62
Advertisement
Create shade in your outdoor space with this Teal Round Patio Umbrella DuraSeason Fabric from Project 62™. This outdoor umbrella is a must-have addition to your patio, deck, backyard or garden decor. Made of water- and fade-resistant fabric for durable outdoor use, it features a solid teal color that coordinates with any decor. The round canopy helps you stay shaded from the sun, while the metal frame offers a sleek foundation. Plus, it's equipped with a tilt function to position the umbrella at your desired angle, along with a crank lift mechanism to easily open and close the umbrella. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.