Round Ottoman with Splayed Legs Twill White - Skyline Furniture

This interesting rounded ottoman is fully hand upholstered in abundant soft fabric and manufactured in Illinois. Made to order, the compelling design is highlighted with four splayed legs for an uncommon look that makes it more than just a foot rest. This piece provides an ideal solution for those who are searching for a little pop of something special in their overall furniture design. Sometimes adding just one tiny item can create quite an impact. Overall Width: 18 Inches Overall Height: 16 Inches Overall Depth: 18 Inches Pattern: Solid.