From project 62
Round Ottoman in Zuma Linen Tan - Project 62
The Round Ottoman from Project 62™ offers a quick and easy way to add comfort, color and modern style to your space. This cylindrical ottoman features solid-color upholstery made from a linen-blend fabric, plus a wooden frame and ample padding, providing cushioned comfort whether you use it as a footrest or an alternate seating option. The simple, clean silhouette adds plenty of contemporary appeal, making it easy to incorporate with your existing decor — place it in your living room, entryway and more for a functional update. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Color: Tan.