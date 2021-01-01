15.7" Round Metal Wall Mirror with Rivet Trim Dark Gray - Stonebriar Collection

Stonebriar's round metal mirror with rivet detail is the perfect addition to your industrial home decor. This decorative mirror features a rustic metal frame with rivet detail inviting the feel of industrial factories from days past. Mirror comes with attached hanging loop and is easily installed with a screw or wall hook (Not included). Rustic oval mirror measures 15.7 inches in diameter and is perfect as a bathroom vanity mirror or as a unique accent piece for the hallway, living room, or bedroom. Stonebriar's round metal mirror comes in 2 different sizes. Buy 1 size, or buy both sizes and create your own unique set.