5'x5' Round Lindsey Quatrefoil Design Tufted Accent Rug Blue/Ivory Round - Safavieh

The stunning designs and plush texture of the Lindsey Collection lend elegance and warmth to room decor. Hand-tufted using 100percent pure wool, the evocative tile motifs and modern geometric patterns of Lindsey are etched in a thick, plush loop and cut pile for a comfort-soft feel underfoot and marvelous decorative dimension throughout room decor. These stunning hand-tufted wool rugs are crafted in India to recreate the elegant look of hand-knotted carpets for today's lifestyle interiors. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Size: 5' ROUND. Color: Blue/Ivory. Pattern: Quatrefoil Design.