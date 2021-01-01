Round LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FM-05RN-935-NI)

The Round LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light is a sleek and modern flush mount designed for many interior settings which include, hallway entrances, kitchen, and living rooms spaces. The flush mount uses edge-lit equipment and a clear diffuser for consistent illumination that doesn't have shadows or hotspots. Available in a range of sizes and finishes. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel