Round Folding Gold
The Ray-Ban ® Round Metal sunglasses are totally retro. This look has been worn by legendary musicians and inspired by the 1960s counter-culture when this style first originated.The Ray-Ban unisex metal, iconic sunglasses are known for their defined round crystal lenses and distinct shape. A curved brow bar, adjustable nose pads, and thin metal temples with plastic end tips rest comfortably behind the ears. This foldable version is a masterpiece with extreme eye for detail with the perfectly engineered, rigorously tested folding system. Consisting of no less than 6 concealed hinges on the bridge. The front is enriched with retro plastic circles around the lenses.Round Folding sunglasses can be easily stored in your pockets to be carried in everyday life occasion, yet obviously you want to showcase this precious piece!In addition to the classic and gradient lenses, the Round Metal is now available with striking silver, copper and yellow flash lenses, to ensure you never go unnoticed.