13-in ceiling flush mount. Matte black finish offers a sleek look. 5 selectable color temperatures 2700K/3000K/4000K/5000K/6500K. Plastic shade provides a bright light or soft glow. 18.5-watt integrated LED included. ETL safety listing demonstrates this product has met minimum requirements of widely accepted product safety standards. ENERGY STAR® qualified products help you save money on utility bills without sacrificing performance, style or comfort. 5-year limited warranty. Light is fully dimmable, so you can create your desired ambiance. Project Source Black round flush mount 13-in Black Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | MXL1069-L18.5K9027B