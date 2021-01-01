From oster
Oster 4 qt. Round Dutch Oven with Lid
Advertisement
Cook multiple foods simultaneously with the stainless steel dutch oven with lid and 3-section dividers. This compact dutch oven comes with 3 sectional dividers, making it possible to cook 3 types of food in one pot! This cookware also comes with a vented tempered glass lid, allowing you to easily monitor the cooking process. This entire set is crafted from durable stainless steel and equipped with an encapsulated aluminum base. Feel free to cook with this dutch oven on a wide range of heat options from gas, electric, vitroceramic, and halogen. This dutch oven is also hand wash recommended in order to maintain its quality and extend its lifetime in your kitchen.