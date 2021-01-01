Round Dining Table,Fixed Table,Four Legs
Description
Features:Spacious round dining tableSturdy and durableDecorative table legsLight Natural Brown FinishFloor to bottom of table: 26"HTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Solid WoodTop Wood Species: OakTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Wood Species: OakBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: YesNatural Variation Type: Live EdgePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: light natural brownBase Color: light natural brownTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: Four legStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesGreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: YesFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: YesITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 42Minimum Collapsed Length - End to End: Maximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 42Overall Fully Collapsed Depth - Front to Back: Maximum Expanded/Extended Depth - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 99.2Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: