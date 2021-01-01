From harry josh pro tools

Harry Josh Pro Tools Round Brush - 2.25 Inch (1 piece)

$55.00
In stock
Buy at dermstore

Description

Achieve a salon-worthy blowout with the  Harry Josh® Pro Tools  Round Brush. Featuring a mix of high-quality boar and nylon bristles, the brush gently pulls textured hair taut and adds wave and bend to straighten hair.  The lightweight wood handle features a unique beveled shape for a non-slip grip. A concave bristling pattern grips the hair more efficiently for increased control and reduced styling time. Key Benefits Natural boar bristles are soft and gentle on the scalp Nylon bristles help to enhance manageability and shine Concave bristling pattern for increased styling control Tames even the most coarse or curly hair High-quality, lightweight wood handle Beveled handle shape provides a non-slip grip

