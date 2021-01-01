From latitude run

Round Bamboo Cutting Board For Meat Wooden Chopping Board Circle Wood Cheese Cutting Serving Board Kitchen Chopping Block Tray

$59.30
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

QUALITY MATERIAL: It's made of 100% oragnic bamboo is natural non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com