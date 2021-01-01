Roulette Rocking Chair by Vondom - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (61002-BRONZE)

Advertisement
The round body of the Roulette Rocking Chair is all about functionality and comfort. This rocking chair can also spin all the way around and brings a relaxed atmosphere to any modern entertaining space. Adding an element of coziness, this ultra-modern chair surrounds your body ensuring support and security while rocking or spinning. The polyethylene resin body is lightweight, impact-resistant, and weatherproof, making it suitable for the outdoors, rain or shine. While resilient enough to place in the garden, on the patio, by the poolside or any alfresco living area, it's equally chic for indoor living spaces. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Bronze. Finish: Basic/Bronze