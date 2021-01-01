Rough & Ready Poppy Clogs - Standard Shipping Included - Size 9

These waterproof slip-on clogs are so pretty and lightweight, you may not think they’re tough enough for garden use. Think again. Made using a foam-like, crack-resistant, flexible plastic, they’ll keep your feet dry and comfortable in dewy grass and garden borders. The roomy foot bed also makes them easy to slip on for running errands, walking the dog, and commuting on rainy days. For customers who wear half-sizes, order down a size for best fit.Decoratively patterned in a colorful motif of Poppy flowersWhite cloth insoles can be removed for washingHeel height approximately 1”