L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight Matte Lip Stain, High Pigment, I Don't, 0.23 oz.

Rouge Signature is a lightweight matte lip stain that provides the color impact of a liquid lipstick with a weightless, bare-lip sensation. This ultra-comfortable liquid matte lip stain provides lasting matte color and gives lips intense color. Find your signature shade from our captivating range of beautiful reds, corals, pinks, and nudes. Go bold or choose a shade for everyday wear. Designed with our precision applicator to shape and line lips for a precise and perfectly applied lip, every time. High pigment, matte finish, and lasting wear.