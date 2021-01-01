From yves saint laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick 3-Piece Set
Advertisement
WHAT IT IS From the Rouge Pur Couture Collection. Three of the most loved shades from Rouge Pur Couture for long-lasting hydration and a satin finish. Full size products across red, nude and pink in custom-designed caps. Made in France. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES 01 Le Rouge Lipstick 156 Nu Transgression Lipstick 22 Rose Celebration Lipstick WHAT IT DOES In just one stroke, luxurious and highly pigmented color dresses the lips with intense hydration and antioxidant care. In a signature couture jewel-like packaging, Rouge Pur Couture delivers the promise of edgy style and ultimate feminine strength in a long-lasting satin finish. This trio of full sized lipsticks includes shades 01 Le Rouge in blood red, 156 Nu Transgression in warm nude, and 22 Rose Celebration in bubblegum pink. HOW TO USE IT Smooth the lip contour with Touche clat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen before defining it with Dessin des Levres lip liner. Apply Rouge Pur Couture starting at the center of the lip and gliding to the corners. Then reverse the movement for maximum color impact. Cosmetics - Yves Saint Laurent Beaut > Yves Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Yves Saint Laurent.