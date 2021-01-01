From flos

Rosy Angelis Floor Lamp by FLOS - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (FU616020)

Description

The Rosy Angelis Floor Lamp from FLOS provides diffused light. The featured lightweight polyester fabric diffuser is embroidered with Philippe Starck's signature. The aluminum tripod stems and base showcase a gray finish. The lamp holder is made from foam polycarbonate. An On/Off switch, 0-100% rotary dimmer located inside the lamp holder and operated by a sleek satin-finished aluminum stem. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: White. Finish: Gray

