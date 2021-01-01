Dainolite Roswell Clear Glass Mini Pendant Light - Color: Silver

Modern and minimal. The Roswell Clear Glass Mini Pendant by Dainolite infuses a space with style and warm, ambient light. This fixture drops from a thin cord to suspend a single incandescent bulb at the end of a cylindrical socket. A conical clear glass shade surrounds the light, adding a geometric touch while remaining subtle and simple. A clean design offers the option of combining the piece with others in its family for a unique lighting arrangement. Shape: Conical. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Chrome