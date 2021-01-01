Rossitano Coffee Table
Description
Features:Product Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: SquareTop Color: Weathered GrayBase Color: Weathered GrayTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 200Country of Origin: Viet NamSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: DS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: N/AFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Length - End to End: 36Overall Width - Front to Back: 36Overall Product Weight: 70Table Top Thickness: Clearance - Floor to Bottom: 3.5Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: 11Shelf Interior Width - Side to Side: Shelf Interior Depth - Front to Back: 31Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Extendable: NoLength When Fully Extended: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - Top to Bottom: Small Table Length - End to End: Small Table Width - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 1Estimated Time to Set Up: 30Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 100# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Add