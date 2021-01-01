From one allium way
Rossi Low Profile Standard Bed
Advertisement
This sensational transitional bed features a French neoclassical design reimagined for today's take on the traditional. The bed comes in a stunning neutral, sandblasted wood finish with just the right amount of French Gray for an elegance that permeates your sleep space. The headboard and footboard are upholstered with opulent charcoal Gray matte velvet that you have to feel to believe. Both are also crafted with wraparound wings and are fully framed for an innovative design. Tapered legs add the finishing touch to a bed that effortlessly blends different tones and materials for a masterpiece that takes center stage in your bedroom. Mattress Size: Queen