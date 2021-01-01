Rosinante Kids Rocking Horse by Vondom - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (61004F-TAUPE)

Advertisement
Named after Don Quixote's world famous horse of Spain, Rosinante Kids Rocking Horse is a functional and fun addition to any space. Fascinated by carousels and ferris wheels, Eero Aarnio wanted to design a product for both adults and children alike. Rosinante Kids Rocking Horse can rock back and forth, and also spin all the way around due to its base. The polyethylene resin body is lightweight, impact-resistant, and weatherproof, making it suitable for the outdoors, rain or shine. While resilient enough to place in the garden, on the patio, by the poolside or any alfresco living area, it's equally chic for indoor living spaces. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Brown. Finish: Lacquered/Taupe