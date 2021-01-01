Roselyn 31" Distressed White/Gold Table Lamp

StyleCraft products add great style to any area. They feature superior product design combined with opening-to-moderate price-points. Polyresin Lamp in Antiqued Ivory with Burlap Shade and Lotus Petal detail. Bring a more natural fixture into your home with this product. The polyresin body is resilient, and it comes with a brilliant mackinaw finish. You are able to bring out the best qualities of the living room by placing this on an accent table, and the look of this lamp is complete with a round bell, softback shade.