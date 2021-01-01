From williston forge
Roseboro Console Table
Advertisement
This rustic versatile console table with additional space to display potted plants, candlesticks, framed photos, and a lamp. or arranging hardcover novels and keepsakes in your bedroom, office, living room or entryway, kitchens, and wherever you want to sit. Elegant geometric shape decoration combines with shelves, its industrial-chic design can blend in with any home decor easily. This versatile table is convenient to carry anywhere without any difficulty and placed in any area you like. The console sofa table features a rear X-shaped cross brace for added support and the cross-bar under the shelf is provided for bearing more weight. Perfect for storage your scattered stuff. It's designed as a console table, sofa table, entry table, bookshelf, or TV stand, meet all your storage and display needs. Size: 35" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D