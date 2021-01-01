From everyday humans
Everyday Humans Rosé S'il Vous Plait Gentle SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen
Block the sun and not your pores with this lightweight mineral sunscreen designed specially for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Ultra-gentle with no white cast, it leaves an invisible velvety-matte finish. Rose extract and aloe vera juice manage skin's oil production and soothe problem areas. Features. Non-nano zinc oxide sunscreen For oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin Broad spectrum SPF30 protection Key ingredients: rose extract, aloe water, vitamin E Non-comedogenic Dermatologically tested Vegan + cruelty-free No fragrance, silicone, oxybenzone Recyclable PP tube FSC-certified recycler paper packagingContent + Care. Active ingredients: Zinc Oxide 11.25%, Titanium Dioxide 1.50% Inactive ingredients: Water (Aqua), Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alkanes, Coco-Caprylate, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetyl Palmitate, Galactoarabinan, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Palmitate, Anhydroxylitol, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Xylitylglucoside, Xylitol, Glyceryl Lsostearate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Tocopherol, Sorbitan Lsostearate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Alumina, Jojoba Esters, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol ImportedSize. 1.4 fl oz