jane iredale Rose Gold Refillable Compact (1 piece)

Wherever you go, take your favorite makeup with you in this chic jane iredale Gold Refillable Compact, designed to hold PurePressed Base, PureMatte and Beyond Matte powders. It keeps the delicate minerals safe while offering a large, clear mirror for simple on-the-go application. The refillable powder compact is recyclable and made with earth-friendly materials.Key Benefits:Sleek and slim design, convenient for travelingKeeps makeup fresh and protectedRecyclable plastic prevents powder from breaking or cracking