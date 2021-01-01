Rose Quartz - Gemstone Facial Rollers

Advertisement
Gemstone rollers elevate routine to ritual with cooling, radiance-boosting massage, inspired by gua sha, a Chinese practice that dates back to the 7th century. Now, skincare experts everywhere swear by the gentle massaging motion of semi-precious stone rollers to increase circulation, reduce puffiness and redness, and help your products absorb more completely. Try keeping yours in the refrigerator to amp up the benefits. These are crafted from white jade (to bring peace and luck), rose quartz (to encourage self-love) or amethyst (to soothe stress), because a little extra positive energy is a beautiful thing. Made in China.