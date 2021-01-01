8'x10' Rose Medallion Tufted Area Rug Blue/Rust - Safavieh

The trendy new look of rustic chic decor is marvelously captured in the native-art inspired designs and sublime color palette of the Rose Collection. Simple yet expressive, Rose revives geometric motifs with fashionable hues and a comfort-soft feel underfoot. The bright and eye catching of these rugs are cheerful and create a fun, airy atmosphere in the room. Made using pure wool in a low loop pile, this striking collection is perfectly styled for classy-casual home decor. Size: 8'X10'. Pattern: Medallion.