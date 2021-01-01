From leya inspires
Red Rose Flower Black White Checkerboard Checker Tote Bag
Advertisement
This red rose on black checker pattern is perfect for flower lovers. Perfect gift idea for graduation, birthdays, Mother's Day, Christmas, holidays, or anniversaries. Give one to your wife, mother, daughter, girlfriend, best friend or treat yourself. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.