Jouer Cosmetics Rose Gold Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette, One Size , Multiple Colors
What it is: A duo of velvety-smooth, complementary blushes that deliver full-pigment color, and blend to a perfect finish.What it does: Jouer's blush duos offer two complementary, velvety-smooth colors that enhance the skin's natural flush. This unique, rose-gold-themed palette features the shades MarigoldÂa warm, shimmering golden peachÂand Rose PetalÂa cool, shimmering, light coralÂin one stylish compact.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palettes are gluten-free, talc-free, and dermatologist-tested.Suggested Usage:-With a blush brush, lightly sweep across powder and apply to the apples of cheeks.-Size:0.39 oz/ 11 gIngredients:-Vitamin E: An antioxidant that helps fight cell damage and also acts as a natural conditioner.Mica, Boron Nitride, Lauroyl Lysine, Zinc Stearate, Nylon-12, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Triethylhexanoin, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Carmine (Ci 75470).