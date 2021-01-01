From 1-800-flowers
White Rose & Calla Lily by Real Simple®
Advertisement
Flower Delivery: Simply stunning, in every way. Created in exclusive partnership with Real Simple, our gathering of white roses and calla lilies is designed in a modern blue glass vase, bringing style and elegance to their day.Bouquet of white roses, white calla lilies & assorted greeneryPicked fresh on our premier farms around the world, our flowers are cared for every step of the way, and shipped fresh to ensure lasting beauty and enjoymentExclusive blue vase designed with a series of contemporary, geometric shapes; measures 8"H x 5"WAbout Real Simple®Inspired by today’s busy and discerning woman, the Real Simple collection, exclusively through 1-800-Flowers.com, speaks to her fast-paced, multi-tasking lifestyle. Known for its sophisticated content and revolutionary de-cluttering solutions, Real Simple is a woman’s modern day guide to curating her world. Great for Everyday