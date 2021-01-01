Advertisement
The Feiss Roscoe one light outdoor wall fixture in textured black creates a warm and inviting welcome presentation for your home's exterior. The classic, rectangular silhouette of the Roscoe lighting collection from Feiss is a modern take on a vintage coach lantern. Striated details frame the recessed white opal glass panel, while the rectangular handle detail on top completes the transitional design. Each lantern is composed of Feiss' proprietary StoneStrong composition (with a 5-year warranty) for supreme strength, durability, and longevity. The Roscoe collection includes three different sized lanterns, a hanging lantern and a post/pier lantern. Feiss Roscoe 8.5-in W 1-Light Textured Black Transitional Wall Sconce | OL12902TXB