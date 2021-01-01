2'2"x8' Rosanne Tie Dye Design Loomed Rug Fuchsia/Yellow - Safavieh

Rosanne Rugs are a brilliant kaleidoscope of watercolor imagery and mesmerizing patterns. The vibrant colors are almost hypnotic and draw your eyes to each and every inch of the rug. These eye-catching floor coverings display tie-dye inspired motifs in painterly colors and smooth, soft textures. Rosanne rugs are made using nylon yarns and finished with a latex gel backing for a cushioned feel underfoot and the ultimate in versatility when a non-slip rug is the sensible choice. Size: 2'2"X8' RUNNER. Pattern: Tie Dye Design.