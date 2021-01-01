From ophelia & co.
Rosanna Cocktail Ottoman
Tie your room together with the well-designed Rosanna modern ottoman. This large, circular footstool softens a space with its lack of angles and its versatile, neutral beige linen upholstery. A surplus of button tufting brings an element of traditional style to this otherwise contemporary ottoman. Rosanna ottoman is fully assembled and made in China with eucalyptus wood, polyurethane foam padding, and black wood legs. A dark-gray linen option is also available (sold separately). Spot clean only.