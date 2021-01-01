From canora grey
Rosamund Polyester Bath Rug
Give your bedroom area a striking appeal by adding the bath rug. Made with premium-quality microfiber, the Medallion style tufted bath rugs are highly absorbent and durable which makes them ideal to use. The plush and soft texture of the microfiber bath rug provides a comfortable underfoot. This luxury bath rug can be machine washed with ease and it does not lose its color even after multiple washes. This stunning is made of 100% cotton and is tufted into a beautiful Medallion pattern. It is soft, plush, thick, and super absorbent. This bath rug set is made with precision and its distinctive tufting provides for elevated patterns that are very soft to the touch. These comfortable rugs are foldable, making them easy to store in compact spaces. Color: Gray