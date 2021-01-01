Rosalia 18" Dark Bronze 5 Light Pendant With Golden Teak Royal Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Rosalia Collection from Elegant LightingDark bronze finishDark bronze finished brass hardwareBrass and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 5Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 200wVoltage: 110v-125vRoyal cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 1.Rosalia collection hanging fixtures bring the decadence and splendor of Austro-Hungarian royalty into your home. An empire-style frame with curved stylized arms bears exposed bulbs (not included) above while strands of draped octagon crystals and precision-cut crystal pendeloques shimmer below. Available in bold finishes (dark bronze, French gold, and pewter) that hint at the designâs vintage-inspired origins, and with clear or golden-teak crystals, your guests will appreciate the royal treatment. Splendid in a dining room, stairwell, or living room.