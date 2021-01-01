Rory Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set

Inspired by the tropical rain forest, the Rory Bed, Nightstand, Chest and Mirror capture the alluring look of a live edge design for a natural-looking rugged elegance. Crafted from tropical grained wood veneers over engineered woods, each piece is finished with a natural teak look that provides the dramatic light to dark grain pattern. Simple yet striking, this combination complements a wide array of styles ranging from modern rustic to relaxed retreat. Part of a whole home solution, this bedroom set transforms your space into an inviting haven. Bed Size: Twin