NANA Rope Mothers Ring 1 to 10 Simulated Birthstones- 10k Yellow Gold - Size 4 - stone 4

The Mother's Ring measures approximately 7mm wide at the top, then tapers down to just over 2mm at the back of the ring to insure comfort. The shank (base) of the ring measures 1.8mm thick. The richly colored simulated birthstones measure 3.5mm on top, then taper to 3.0mm, then finally down to 2.7mm.The gift of Family Jewelry is the creation of an heirloom that will be treasured by the special Mom in your life. It is a lasting legacy that celebrates the lives of those she loves.Your ring will be delivered in elegant gift packaging. If you should have any questions please feel free to our customer service department 1-800-709-9445 M-F 10a-6p CST, or Saturday 11a-6p.If you select an 'even' number of simulated birthstones, your ring will have 10 stones all together. Your customized stone selections will be in the center, and if you don't need 10 options, the balance of the stones will be classic white Swarovski Zircoina to complete the ring. If you have an 'odd' number of simulated birthstone selections, your ring will have 9 stones all together; your personalized selections will be in the center. If you do not need 9 options, the balance of the stones will be classic white Swarovski Zirconia.