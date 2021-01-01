Toulemonde Bochart Rope Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug - Color: Beige - Size: 8 ft 3 " x 11 ft 6 "

A sophisticated design carrying the rugged properties of a piece of rope. Every space in your home can appreciate the comforting quality of the Rope Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug from Toulemonde Bochart. Living rooms and patios both make great candidates for this piece. The polypropylene construction is handwoven by master artisans in a design brimming with texture. The textured surface styles up the most low-key spaces as fine shadows seep into it. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Beige. Additional Color: Gris.