Rope Basket Large Storage With Handles Modern Decorative Woven

We want to design a basket that fits all the rooms to meet your storage needs. Some storage space is designed for small objects, such as drawers and desktop organizers. Big objects also have storage needs, like baby's clothes, blankets, toys, dirty clothes etc.baskets are designed expressly for them. The woven basket is very soft and lightweight but strong enough to stand up by itself even when it is empty. This big nursery hamper/basket can also keep your every room tidy and clean Color: White/Yellow