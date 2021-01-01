Roopville Corner TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

This TV stand has a curved frame that's just right for tucking into any corner in your living room or den. Its frame is made from engineered wood with a neutral finish, and it's built on a plinth-style base for a hint of traditional style. The two cabinet doors with glass fronts are accented with a grid design and sleek vertical drawer pulls. Each one opens up to reveal space for games, books, and DVDs. And the two open shelves above easily house your game console and cable box. Plus, we love that the surface features crown molding and enough room for your flatscreen. Color: Brushed White