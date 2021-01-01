Rook Coastal Outdoor Post Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Black - (344935-1012)

The Rook Coastal Outdoor Post Light from Hubbardton Forge demonstrates the power of simple and straightforward design. A smooth cylindrical shade crafted from handblown glass tops the piece and contains its incandescent lamp. Its minimally adorned base offers a subtle stylistic element while remaining understated. Its simplistic silhouette allows it to effortlessly supplement any exterior style while providing added safety through its warm illumination. Handcrafted in Vermont by skilled artisans, this fixture is designed to endure the elements. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Beige. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting